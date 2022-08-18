Ole Miss’s Ashley Orkus tapped for Mac Hermann Trophy watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –For the third straight year, Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus has been selected to the Watch List for the Mac Hermann Trophy, the top honor in all of collegiate soccer. The senior is one of 61 women’s players across the country to be honored.

Orkus is one of four players named to the watch list after being named a semifinalist for the 2021 trophy, joining USC’s Croix Bethune, TCU’s Messiah Bright and Duke’s Michelle Cooper.

The Vestavia Hills, Alabama, native was the only goalkeeper among the 15 semifinalists in 2021 and the first Rebel to make the cut as a semifinalist since Rafaelle Souza in 2013.

With one full season of eligibility remaining, Orkus is already littered throughout the Rebel record book. The senior ranks third all-time with 251 saves in an Ole Miss kit, also tied for third with 32 career wins in goal. Orkus 19 career clean sheets ranks as the fourth most by an Ole Miss keeper.

Orkus and the Rebels kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, taking on Southeastern on Thursday in Oxford. The match, scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff, will stream on SEC Network +.