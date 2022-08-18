Watch: Oxford School District to launch “Portrait of a Graduate” initiative on Aug. 30

Published 1:45 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford School District's new Portrait of a Graduate initiative, which launches on Aug. 30, attempts to better prepare students for life after graduation. (OSD Communications)

This year, our teachers will begin implementing the OSD Portrait of a Graduate into lesson plans and students will produce evidence of the eight skills. Homeroom/Advisory periods will participate in Portrait of a Graduate Skills Day at the end of each month.

PreK through 3rd grade: One skill will be introduced each month. Teachers will utilize specific age-appropriate lessons.

Grades 4 and 5: Students submit evidence of at least four skills by the end of the year.

Grades 6, 7, and 8: Students submit ONE piece of evidence for EACH Portrait of a Graduate skill each month.

Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12: Students submit TWO pieces of evidence for EACH PoG skill each month.

