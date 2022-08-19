OPD gains access to Grand Oaks security camera data

The Board of Aldermen voted to approve an agreement between Oxford Police Department, and Flock Safety to share video footage captured in the Grand Oaks subdivision.

Grand Oaks currently uses a license plate camera system that collects data. The footage and information is only shared with residents of the community and the Homeowners Association. The new deal would allow the information to be shared with the police department.

“Part of the agreement is that they share information with us,” said Oxford Chief of Police Jeff McCutchen. “We don’t share data back with them.”

The database will notify OPD if a vehicle comes through that area that has been flagged as potentially stolen or wanted. Officers can subscribe via text message to be alerted and report to the scene.