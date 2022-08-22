Sardis man arrested in Oxford for firearm possession

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside. Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.

Fondren was arrested and taken to Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a bond of $10,000.