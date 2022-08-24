Arts Council to honor Ronzo with Aug. 26 second line and concert

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, with the help of Leadership Lafayette, is hosting a second line and concert honoring Ron “Ronzo” Shapiro. The second line will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 from City Grocery to The Powerhouse. A concert by Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage will take place at 7 p.m.

Admissions for the event are free thanks to the support of Cathead, the Mississippi Arts Commission, SouthArts, Visit Mississippi, Visit Oxford, and the members of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.