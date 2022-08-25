Ole Miss alumna Shakira Austin named to 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Former Ole Miss star and current Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin was named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team on Thursday—becoming just the second former Rebel to ever earn the award.

The versatile center averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36 games this season to help lead the Mystics to their first winning record in three seasons.

The team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last week—falling in two games to the Seattle Storm. Austin averaged 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds on 6-of-15 shooting in the series.

She joins Armintie Price (2007) as the only former Rebels to be selected to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, which has been voted on by the league’s coaches since 2005.

Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith rounded out the rest of the team.

Austin also finished second in the Rookie of the Year race behind Howard—who dominated the race after leading all rookies in points (16.2), assists (2.8), steals (1.59) and minutes played (31.4) this season. Howard, Austin and Smith were the only players to receive votes for the award.

The WNBA playoffs continue on Sunday as the Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces before the Sky host the Connecticut Sun.