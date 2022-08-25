Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses

Published 3:45 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.

Pokemoto serves Poke, a native Hawaiian cuisine traditionally made up of diced fresh fish served as an appetizer or main course. Modern twists in poke bowls include chicken, tofu, shrimp, or salmon, with strong influences of Japanese and Korean Cuisine. Think of it as deconstructed sushi with all your favorite proteins, mix-ins, toppings, and crunches, with your favorite sauces, a customized bowl, and a salad or wrap. Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke is located at 101 Merchants Drive.

