Coy “Wayne” Pruett

Published 9:06 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Mr. Coy “Wayne” Pruett, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Tuesday, August 30 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Edward Pruett officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Pruett was born in Jackson, MS to the late Clarence Pruett, Jr. and Kate Pruett. He worked as a bridge construction foreman on highway projects throughout North Mississippi. Mr. Pruett enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was also known to savor a good nap.

Mr. Pruett is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Pruett of Oxford, MS; daughters, Francie Brown, and her husband Jeff of Tupelo, MS and Kaytee Warren of Oxford, MS; son, C.W. Pruett of Houston, TX;  brother, Edward Pruett of Jonesboro, AR; and 5 grandchildren, Piper, Brynn, and Knox Brown, and Mary-Ellon and Mason Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Pruett’s memory may be made to the organization or charity of the donor’s choice.

More Obituaries

Jimmie Lee Hines

Sheila Stott Gourlay

Marvin Estell Crass

Lee  Elbert  Tidwell 

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...