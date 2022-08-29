Mr. Coy “Wayne” Pruett, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Tuesday, August 30 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Edward Pruett officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Pruett was born in Jackson, MS to the late Clarence Pruett, Jr. and Kate Pruett. He worked as a bridge construction foreman on highway projects throughout North Mississippi. Mr. Pruett enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was also known to savor a good nap.

Mr. Pruett is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Pruett of Oxford, MS; daughters, Francie Brown, and her husband Jeff of Tupelo, MS and Kaytee Warren of Oxford, MS; son, C.W. Pruett of Houston, TX; brother, Edward Pruett of Jonesboro, AR; and 5 grandchildren, Piper, Brynn, and Knox Brown, and Mary-Ellon and Mason Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Pruett’s memory may be made to the organization or charity of the donor’s choice.