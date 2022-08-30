Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Aug. 26 – Aug. 28

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Aug. 26

Alison Alexander, 38. Charge: Warrant, Motor Vehicle Theft. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Morgan Fiveash, 41. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Webb, 48. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Coleman Webb, 36. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Courtland Barnes, 25. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lance Muller, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 27

Keisha Hillard, 42. Charge: Warrant, Shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Flemons, 58. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maxwell Wirth, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lauren Snyder, 25. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tanner Mcrory, 20. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Xavier Taylor, 24. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Reginald Ragland, 23. Charge: Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Miller, 20. Charge: Reckless Driving and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Amber Fiveash, 35. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jylan Lewis, 23. Charge: Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Glen Rudd, 24. Charge: Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Johnson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gabriel Noll, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and MIP. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 28

Dillan Langley, 26. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jackson Dean, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Steven Aldridge, 19. Charge: Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Curtis Westbrook, 35. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Betts, 20. Charge: DUI 1st and Driving With License Suspended. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Babb, 39. Charge: Violation of No Contact Order. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cantrell Williams, 45. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, and Speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Samuel Cochran, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.