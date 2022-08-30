Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Aug. 26 – Aug. 28

Published 10:40 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center, in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, January 29, 2015.

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Aug. 26

Alison Alexander, 38. Charge: Warrant, Motor Vehicle Theft. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Morgan Fiveash, 41. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Webb, 48. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Coleman Webb, 36. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Courtland Barnes, 25. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lance Muller, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 27

Keisha Hillard, 42. Charge: Warrant, Shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Flemons, 58. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maxwell Wirth, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lauren Snyder, 25. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tanner Mcrory, 20. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Xavier Taylor, 24. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Reginald Ragland, 23. Charge: Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Miller, 20. Charge: Reckless Driving and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Amber Fiveash, 35. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jylan Lewis, 23. Charge: Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Glen Rudd, 24. Charge: Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Johnson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gabriel Noll, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and MIP. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 28

Dillan Langley, 26. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jackson Dean, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Steven Aldridge, 19. Charge: Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Curtis Westbrook, 35. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Betts, 20. Charge: DUI 1st and Driving With License Suspended. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Babb, 39. Charge: Violation of No Contact Order. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cantrell Williams, 45. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, and Speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Samuel Cochran, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for Aug. 30

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for Aug. 29

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for Aug. 29

Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 19 to August 26

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...