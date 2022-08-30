Lafayette volleyball drops five-set battle with Alcorn Central

Lafayette volleyball fell to 8-6 on the season on Tuesday as they lost a hard-fought battle to Alcorn Central in five sets (25-27, 22-25, 25-9, 25-12, 13-15).

Junior outside hitter Harmony Jackson recorded a team-high 29 kills in the match, while sophomores Caroline Crockett and Chloe Carr posted team highs in assists and digs with 33.

Junior middle blocker Maggie Tower tied for a team-high with three blocks to go along with 11 kills.

The loss marked the fourth defeat in the past seven matches for the Commodores after a 5-2 start to the season.

They will have a full week to bounce back from the loss before returning to action on Sept. 6 when they travel to Saltillo to kick off their Region 1-5A schedule.