Oxford volleyball drops first game of season in five-set loss to Germantown

Published 9:52 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Oxford volleyball lost their first game of the season on Tuesday as they were defeated by Germantown in five sets (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 11-15.

Junior defensive specialists Madi Jones and Addy Shorter each posted a career-highs in digs in the loss—recording 25 and 17 respectfully.

Senior outside hitter Brianna Lyons recorded 17 digs of her own to go along with a match-high 16 kills.

The Chargers fell to 13-1 in the season with the defeat, which marked their first home loss in over two years.

They will back in action again later this week when they travel to Tampa, Florida for the Nike Tournament of Champions before returning home to face Starkville on Sept. 6.

More Oxford Sports

Miscues derail Oxford in season-opening loss to No. 1 Brandon

Fine and Dandy: Oxford has a pair of Dandy Dozen selections eager to lead the Chargers to another state title

Oxford set to face Brandon in regular-season opener

Oxford’s high-flying offense ready to make waves in 2022

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...