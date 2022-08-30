Oxford volleyball drops first game of season in five-set loss to Germantown

Oxford volleyball lost their first game of the season on Tuesday as they were defeated by Germantown in five sets (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 11-15.

Junior defensive specialists Madi Jones and Addy Shorter each posted a career-highs in digs in the loss—recording 25 and 17 respectfully.

Senior outside hitter Brianna Lyons recorded 17 digs of her own to go along with a match-high 16 kills.

The Chargers fell to 13-1 in the season with the defeat, which marked their first home loss in over two years.

They will back in action again later this week when they travel to Tampa, Florida for the Nike Tournament of Champions before returning home to face Starkville on Sept. 6.