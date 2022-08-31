KD Hill named 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Report

Ole Miss defensive tackle K.D. Hill plays against Texas A&M at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on November 13, 2021. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss defensive tackle K.D. Hill was selected as this year’s recipient of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hill, a redshirt senior from Eufaula, Alabama, has played in 34 games over the course of his career—recording 37 tackles including two for loss. He appeared in all 13 games for the Rebels last season with 10 starts at nose tackle.

The Chucky Mullins Courage Award is awarded annually by the Ole Miss coaching staff to the defensive player who most embodies the courage and character of the late Chucky Mullins, who was paralyzed and later died from an injury sustained against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28, 1989.

Hill, the 32nd recipient of the award, will resume the tradition of wearing Mullins’s No. 38 on the field after 2021 honoree Keidron Smith opted to keep his uniform number and wear a patch with the No. 38 on his jersey instead.

Ole Miss kicks off their regular season on Saturday when they host Troy at 3 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

