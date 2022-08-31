Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Ben Fugler

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the  Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January.

Magnolia State Agriculture, LLC; joins CannaMiss, LLC; Southern Crop Wellness IV, LLC; Hybrid, LLC; and Magnolia Medical Cannabis Company, LLC; in the list of new businesses aiming to provide access to medical marijuana in Oxford and Lafayette County.

The State of Mississippi licenses many different types of medical marijuana related businesses, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities, processing facilities, cannabis transportation entities, disposal entities, testing facilities, and research facilities.

 

Magnolia State Agriculture is licensed as a cultivation facility, meaning that the service provided will be related to the growing of cannabis. The cultivation facilities are the first stage of the process that will lead to medical marijuana being made available to those with eligible medical needs.

