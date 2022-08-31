Regents volleyball sweeps Tupelo to improve to 7-6 on season

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Report

Regents' Lauren Niemeyer rises for a kill attempt against Tupelo in the Lions' sweep of the Golden Wave on Tuesday. (Selah Muerrier)

Regents volleyball won their third match in their last four outings on Tuesday as they swept Tupelo in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-21) to improve to 7-6 on the season.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer posted a team-high 13 kills to go along with seven digs, while eighth-grader Maddie Niemeyer led the team with 29 assists to go along with eight digs.

Sophomore middle blocker Myla Muerrier recorded seven kills and 11 digs, and junior outside hitter Bailey Ray registered six kills and seven digs.

The Lions return to action next week when they host Pillow Academy at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.

