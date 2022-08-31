Voter registration underway for upcoming election

The general election for Judge in the new Lafayette County Court will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a possible runoff election on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 10.

Qualifying candidates that will appear on the ballot for Court Judge include Carnelia Fondren, Preston Ray Garrett, Steven Patrick Jubera, James B. Justice, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Christine B. Tatum, Joshua Aaron Turner, and Thomas Alan Waller.

Absentee voting begins on Monday, Sept. 26. The Lafayette County Circuit Court office is open for absentee voting during regular office hours, as well as on Saturdays including Oct. 8, Oct. 29, and Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The last day for absentee voting is Saturday, Nov. 5.

Mississippi does not offer online voter registration. In person registration must be completed at the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office at 1 Courthouse Square. The Circuit Clerk’s office is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Also appearing on the ballot are U.S. House of Representatives candidates Dianne Black and Trent Kelly, and Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge candidates Shirley Byers and Kelly Luther.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS

DISTRICT 1

Oxford 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – YoconaCommunity Center)

DISTRICT 2

Oxford 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. –Oxford Conf. Center)

Philadelphia – Hwy 30 East – (1303 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Phil. Community Ctr)

DISTRICT 3

Oxford 3 – Stone Center – (423 Washington Ave. – Stone Rec. Center)

Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church)

College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center)

DISTRICT 4

Oxford 4 – (14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd. – LafayetteCivic Club)

Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop (Hwy. 7 South))

Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 (Harmontown)

Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station#16)

DISTRICT 5

Oxford 5 – Voting Precinct 501 – (101 Ctr Ridge Drive-Old Health Department-Hwy 7 South)

Airport Grocery – (15 CR 369 7 South 7/9 Split – Fire Station#3)

Paris – (31 CR 430 Paris Fire Station #14)

Tula – (153 CR 436 Oxford – Tula Fire Station#6)