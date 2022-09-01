Lafayette football to host First Responders Night at Friday’s home opener

Lafayette High School will play host to over 150 firefighters, police officers and paramedics on Friday as they bring back their annual First Responders Night following a two-year hiatus.

The school will provide food and free admission to the game for first responders and their families, and will also host a meet-and-greet that will allow students to connect with them.

“We did this three years ago, before COVID and everything. It was one of the first times we’d ever done it and we just saw it as a way to give back to all these people that protect us,” said athletics director Greg Lewis.

The festivities will also include the arrival of a Wings Air Rescue helicopter.

“Wings is supposed to come in—depending on if anything is happening in the county. They land the helicopter on the baseball field and then they come over and enjoy the game,” Lewis said.

The school is expecting as many as 200 first responders to attend the event, which coincides with the Commodores’ home opener against Horn Lake.

“The last count I had was 150 to 175 first responders coming—and that’s not counting their families,” said Lewis. “It should be awesome. There’ll be fire department, police, sheriff, ambulance, wings, just everybody and anybody. It’ll be great stuff we can’t wait.”