On Wednesday, August 24, Dr. Nolan Shepard, beloved husband and father, passed away. Nolan was born and reared in Detroit, Michigan by his parents, Reverend Roy Shepard and Carlon Wood Shepherd. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Dun Shepard and daughters Jennifer Elise Shepard of Oxford, Mississippi and Angie Towne of Corella, Georgia.

Dr. Shepard received his doctorate and masters degree from The University of Mississippi. He also holds degrees from Murray State University and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Shepard was a long time resident of Oxford, Mississippi. Nolan was a valuable member of the community and served in many important roles during his life at the University of Mississippi. During his time there, he served as the director of International Programs, professor of Philosophy and Religion, and the chairman of the Department of Religious Life.

Dr. Shepard was an international education expert, contributing extensive research and publishing to the field. He served as the national, state, and regional chairman of NAFSA: Association of International Educators. He presented at over 100 workshops and conferences. He traveled extensively abroad to evaluate foreign international educational systems in countries in the Far East, Europe, the Middle East, Mexico, and Canada.

Nolan served as a devoted pastor for several Baptist churches in Kentucky and Mississippi. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school for the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Nolan enjoyed travel, cultural diversity, music, and golf. He was an avid golfer and at his passing, was the oldest surviving member of the University Golf Club. He would like to be remembered as an influential teacher.

A memorial service for Dr. Nolan Shepard will be held at 11:00 AM, September 11, 2022 in the Paris Yates Chapel on the University of Mississippi campus. In lieu of flowers please send donations to UNICEF.