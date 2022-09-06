Jan Tranum to show watercolor paintings at Water Valley art gallery

The Gallery in the Green Room, Water Valley’s home art gallery, will begin its showing of the watercolor paintings of Jan Tranum on Sept. 24. The show will run by appointment through Nov. 17.

Tranum’s watercolor portraits are colorful and bold, with a tinge of retro pop style. Her interests are in mid century modern and psychedelic watercolor painting, which she describes as similar to what you would see in Valley of the Dolls or on the walls of your grandma’s house.

“For this exhibit, I work to do continuous line drawings, made with minimal lifting of pen from paper,” said Tranum. “Lately I have been experimenting with vibrant, multi-hued watercolor paints with heavy black ink lines and silhouetted human faces. They’re almost like textile patterns that can be tiled on large surfaces.”

The Gallery in the Green Room is located at 200 Panola St. in Water Valley. Hours are by appointment only, after the Sept. 24 opening from 6-9 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (318) 655-2623