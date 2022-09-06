Mr. John W. Champion, 61, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Senatobia, MS. The funeral will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home.

John was born July 22, 1961, in Jackson, MS to William M. and Annette Champion. He attended Oxford High School, playing every sport he could including basketball, baseball and football. A die-hard Ole Miss Fan, John was a graduate of The University of Mississippi, earning his Bachelor’s Degree and law degree. Well respected and accomplished in his field, in 1993, he was appointed Assistant District Attorney. In 2001, John became the District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District, serving his community with integrity. An avid golfer, his idea of a relaxing afternoon was a day spent on the course with good friends. John loved Italian food, but enjoyed the meal most when it was shared with his family and friends. A family man at heart, he treasured any opportunity to spend time with his loved ones. John was preceded in death by his father, William M. Champion and his cousin, Dr. Lynn Johnston Stavely.

John is survived by his mother, Annette Johnston Champion of Oxford, MS; daughters, Brittney Champion and her wife, Courtney McCullar of Senatobia, MS and Kelli Champion of Atlanta, GA; sister, Laura C. Hall of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Brittani Champion and Zofia Champion; three nieces, Sara Hall, Annette Hall, and Grace Hall; and one nephew, Jackson Hall.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 or online at

https://americanstroke.org/donate/, or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://www.cancer.org/.

