Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 2-6

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 2

Tylon Robinson, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Brotosky, 29. Charge: Possession of Schedule 1 Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Isabella Baron, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lawrence Hakin, 26. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Travis Sims, 35. Charge: Domestic Violence, Simple Assault, Driving With Suspended License, and Improper Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rodrick Owns, 18. Charge: Assault on an Officer, and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Quintin Anderson, 34. Charge: Probation Violation. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Isaiah Glover, 26. Charge: Motor Vehicle Theft. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Grace Patton, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Lacura, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oscar Castilo, 19. Charge: MIP and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Stephenson, 19. Charge: MIP and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 3

Kendrekus Armstrong, 24. Charge: Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Curry Bibbs, 36. Charge: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Zakiya Robersin, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joshua Holmes, 27. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding, and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Margaret Alford, 34. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Antravious Gipson, 19. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexandra Hart, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Blackburn, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and Littering. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stanley Walker, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Justin Locke, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Delon Douglas, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Markos Pargo, 32. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leo O’Segera, 36. Charge: DUI 1st and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rogan Tanner, 33. Charge: Shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Toth, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hayes Cellas, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, No Seatbelt, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Austin Pegrim, 24. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cameron Lofton, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cortez Evans, 26. Charge: Open Container and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tylon Robinson, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 4

Geraldo Roberson, 34. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nathaniel Murphy, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jerry Truitt, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cornitra Echols, 19. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rotavin Wade, 18. Charge: Careless Driving and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stephen Eubanks, 78. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Reeves Threadgill, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Chad Wooten, 18. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 5

Gabriel Hernandez, 43. Charge: DUI 1st, Child Endangerment, No Drivers License, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Donald Todd, 39. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Cummins, 46. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

