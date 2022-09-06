Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 2-6
Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
Sept. 2
Tylon Robinson, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joseph Brotosky, 29. Charge: Possession of Schedule 1 Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Isabella Baron, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Lawrence Hakin, 26. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Travis Sims, 35. Charge: Domestic Violence, Simple Assault, Driving With Suspended License, and Improper Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Rodrick Owns, 18. Charge: Assault on an Officer, and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Quintin Anderson, 34. Charge: Probation Violation. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.
Isaiah Glover, 26. Charge: Motor Vehicle Theft. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Grace Patton, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joseph Lacura, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Oscar Castilo, 19. Charge: MIP and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Stephenson, 19. Charge: MIP and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 3
Kendrekus Armstrong, 24. Charge: Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Curry Bibbs, 36. Charge: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Zakiya Robersin, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joshua Holmes, 27. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding, and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Margaret Alford, 34. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Antravious Gipson, 19. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alexandra Hart, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Blackburn, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and Littering. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stanley Walker, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Justin Locke, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Delon Douglas, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Markos Pargo, 32. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Leo O’Segera, 36. Charge: DUI 1st and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Rogan Tanner, 33. Charge: Shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
William Toth, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Hayes Cellas, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, No Seatbelt, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Austin Pegrim, 24. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cameron Lofton, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cortez Evans, 26. Charge: Open Container and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 4
Geraldo Roberson, 34. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nathaniel Murphy, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jerry Truitt, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cornitra Echols, 19. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Rotavin Wade, 18. Charge: Careless Driving and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stephen Eubanks, 78. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Reeves Threadgill, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Chad Wooten, 18. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 5
Gabriel Hernandez, 43. Charge: DUI 1st, Child Endangerment, No Drivers License, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Donald Todd, 39. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Michael Cummins, 46. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.