Ole Miss drops to No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Ole Miss football fell one spot to No. 22 in this week’s AP Poll despite coming away with a 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday.

The Rebels entered the season at No. 21 in the rankings, but a weak second-half showing against the Trojans saw them drop a spot in the second edition of the poll.

They were jumped by BYU, who leapt from No. 25 to No. 21 with a win over South Florida, and Florida, who entered the rankings at No. 12 following a win over Utah.

Fellow SEC teams Kentucky (No. 20) and Texas A&M (No. 6) held their positions while Arkansas jumped three spots from No. 19 to No. 16 and Georgia moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

No. 11 Oregon fell and No. 23 Cincinnati fell from the rankings following losses in week one.

Ole Miss will be back in action on Saturday when they host Central Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+ and the Ole Miss Radio Network.