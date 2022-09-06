OPD and Associated Student Body partner to promote bar safety

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford Police Department has established a Safe Site, which is located in front of Visit Oxford. Uniformed officers will be available for patrons that feel unsafe, need aid finding transit home, would like an escort to their vehicle, or any police assistance. The Safe Site tent will be accessible Wednesday though Saturday at 8:00 p.m. until 45 minutes after the bars close.

The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about our bar safety partnership with the Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks.

The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the country and found one we determined to be particularly effective. OPD and ASB will provide drink coasters having two tests designed to detect Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Ketamine, two of the most common chemicals found in spiked drinks. The test provides instructions on how to conduct the test and what to do if the test comes back positive. The coasters also provide the telephone numbers of the Oxford Police Department and the Victim Coordinator.

These tests will be distributed in multiple ways throughout Oxford and on the University of Mississippi Oxford campus. The Oxford Police Department will distribute them to businesses in the downtown district, have the coasters available at the OPD Safe Site tent located across the street from the 11th Street Alley and Funky’s, and any business that serves alcoholic drinks.

“This partnership with ASB is something we look forward to continuing moving forward,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “Safety for our downtown district patrons, and Oxford as a whole, has always been our number one priority at the Oxford Police Department.”

If you ever feel unsafe or find that your drink has been tampered with, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or go to the OPD Safe Site tent and speak to an officer.

