OPD Crime Report for Sept. 6

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Report

77 Tickets

24 Accidents

ARRESTS

1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Fake ID 1 DUI 1st, No Seatbelt, No Insurance

1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation-Vehicle

1 DUI 1st, Possession of a Schedule

1 Drug, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding

1 DUI 1st, Resisting Arrest  1 DUI 1st, Speeding 1 DUI 1st, Wrong Way on a One Way

1 Embezzlement

2 MIP

2 MIP, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Noise Violation

1 Noise Violation-Vehicle

2 Open Container

5 Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, Public Drunk

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding

5 Public Drunk

1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct

1 Public Drunk, Littering

2 Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Shoplifting

1 Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

1 Warrant Served

1 Warrant Served

1 Warrant Served, No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Warrant Served, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Display

REPORTS

1 Abandoned Vehicle

2 Alarm

3 Ambulance Assist

2 Animal Complaint

2 Burglary

1 Careless Driving

2 Civil Matter

1 Code Enforcement

5 Disturbing the Peace

6 Domestic Disturbance

1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault

1 Fire Department Assist

2 Larceny

7 Lost Property

1 Malicious Mischief

2 Motorist Assist

1 Phone Harassment

3 Recovered Property

1 Scam

3 Shoplifting

2 Suspicious Vehicle

8 Suspicious Activity

5 Suspicious Person

15 Vehicle Search
8 Welfare Concern

