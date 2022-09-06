OPD Crime Report for Sept. 6
Published 10:30 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022
77 Tickets
24 Accidents
ARRESTS
1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Fake ID 1 DUI 1st, No Seatbelt, No Insurance
1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation-Vehicle
1 DUI 1st, Possession of a Schedule
1 Drug, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding
1 DUI 1st, Resisting Arrest 1 DUI 1st, Speeding 1 DUI 1st, Wrong Way on a One Way
1 Embezzlement
2 MIP
2 MIP, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Noise Violation
1 Noise Violation-Vehicle
2 Open Container
5 Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, Public Drunk
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding
5 Public Drunk
1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct
1 Public Drunk, Littering
2 Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Shoplifting
1 Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
1 Warrant Served
1 Warrant Served, No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Warrant Served, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Display
REPORTS
1 Abandoned Vehicle
2 Alarm
3 Ambulance Assist
2 Animal Complaint
2 Burglary
1 Careless Driving
2 Civil Matter
1 Code Enforcement
5 Disturbing the Peace
6 Domestic Disturbance
1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
1 Fire Department Assist
2 Larceny
7 Lost Property
1 Malicious Mischief
2 Motorist Assist
1 Phone Harassment
3 Recovered Property
1 Scam
3 Shoplifting
2 Suspicious Vehicle
8 Suspicious Activity
5 Suspicious Person
15 Vehicle Search
8 Welfare Concern