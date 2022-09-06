Oxford Board of Aldermen to meet on Sept. 6 

The Oxford Board of Aldermen will meet on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. to approve appointments, hiring, and travel requests, and to consider resolutions.

The Board will consider a request for an extended closure of Chickasaw Road from Cincinnatus to Christman Drive for the construction of a roundabout.

Also on the Board’s agenda is to consider a resolution and authority to apply for State Fiscal Recovery Funds available under the American Rescue Plan Act for many projects, including the Brittany Woods Water Project, mTrade Test Wells Project, Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Project, Regional Detention within the Historic Downtown Square Project, Highway 7 Water Project, Highway 314 Sewer Project, and the Storm Water Infrastructure Improvement Project.

The board will request permission for the Mayor, an Alderman, and the Chief Operating Officer to travel to Washington, DC for meetings with the Congressional Delegation on Sept. 26-29.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen will seek permission to accept grants and donations for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department, and permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for the Ole Miss ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run on Friday.

The Animal Resource Center will request permission to hire a transport company, and to apply for a grant through PetcoLove for the Vaccine Campaign.