Conference Center to host free medical cannabis information event Sept. 19

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ben Fugler

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance will be hosting a free informational event at the Oxford Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m.

The mission of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is to foster open and positive dialogue between patients, physicians, policymakers, law enforcement, and Mississippi’s medical cannabis industry to ensure safe and effective uses of medical cannabis.

The Facts and Snacks Seminar will provide an opportunity for the public to gain education and awareness about the medical marijuana industry. Approved practitioners and licensed cultivators will be in attendance to help provide information and answer questions.

Over 20 medical conditions qualify for treatment with medical marijuana in Mississippi, including Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Agitation of Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Autism, Cancer, Crohn’s Disease, Diabetic/peripheral Neuropathy, Glaucoma, Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Huntington’s Disease, Muscular Dystrophy, Pain refractory to appropriate opioid management, Parkinson’s Disease, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sickle-cell Anemia, Spastic Quadriplegia, Spinal Cord Disease or severe injury, Ulcerative colitis, Chronic, terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition.

The State of Mississippi licenses many different types of medical marijuana related businesses, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities, processing facilities, cannabis transportation entities, disposal entities, testing facilities, and research facilities.

