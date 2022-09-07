OPD Lieutenant named new Emergency Management Director

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ben Fugler

(Alyssa Schnugg) Oxford Police Officer Shane Fortner, left, receives the 2015 Officer of the Year. Investigator Hardie Meeks presented Fortner with the award.

The Board of Aldermen announced the hiring of a new Emergency Management Director for Oxford.

Lt. Shane Fortner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi who has served with the Oxford Police Department for ten years. He has spent the last two years as the Investigative Lieutenant and was named Police Officer of the Year in 2015. In 2020, he was named Supervisor of the Year with the Oxford Police Department.

Fortner is a Section Sergeant in the Mississippi National Guard. He has served since 2007, and received the Army Achievement Medal in 2015.

“He is very equipped and his leadership abilities have been demonstrated,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

