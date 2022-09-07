Oxford volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep of Starkville

Oxford volleyball clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday as they swept rival Starkville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) to improve to 4-0 in Region 3-6A.

The win marked the third straight victory for the Chargers, who lost five straight games between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 to fall to 13-5 on the season.

Seniors Torrey Tkatch and Brianna Lyons each recorded a match-high nine kills, while Lyons and sophomore Madi Jones each recorded a team-high 10 digs.

The Chargers improved to 16-5 and will move on to face Grenada on the road next week before heading south to face Clinton.