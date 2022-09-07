Regents improves to 8-6 with win over Pillow Academy

Regents volleyball defeated Pillow Academy 3-1 (22-25, 25-7, 25-21, 25-16) on Tuesday to improve to 8-6 on the season.

The Lions dropped the opening set but quickly rallied back to win the next three to secure the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer recorded a team-high 15 kills in the match to go along with 13 digs and four aces.

Junior outside hitter Bailey Ray recorded a double-double in the match—posting 11 kills and 13 digs along with five aces.

Sophomore outside hitter Myla Meurrier led the team in digs with 17, and also recorded seven digs and three aces.

The Lions will be back in action next Thursday when they travel to West Memphis to take on West Memphis Christian School before taking on Oxford in the Saint Showdown Tournament next weekend.