Portion of Chickasaw Road to close for new roundabout

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ben Fugler

Drivers ride around the roundabout on Old Taylor Road. Out-of-town motorists who may not be familiar with the roundabouts are being urged to use caution.

The Board of Aldermen approved  an extended closure of Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Blvd. and Christman Drive, for the construction of a roundabout on the intersection of Molly Barr. The portion of Chickasaw Road will be closed beginning on Sept. 19, and is expected to reopen on Nov. 11.

“This roundabout has been in the concept process for some time,” said City Engineer Reanna Mayoral. “It is a result of a traffic study from the Lamar development in relation to how we’d allow traffic onto Molly Barr.”

The roundabout construction will require Chickasaw to be closed for an extended amount of time, during which Cincinnatus Blvd. will be open for traffic to travel to Lamar Blvd.

The plan is in an early stage, with many development issues to be worked on before construction.

“This is still a moving process,” said Mayoral. “We are working to finalize the construction plans right now. We are still working on the flooding issue on Cincinnatus that became apparent during the July storm. We had some flooding issues at Cincinnatus and Chickasaw. The developer and the contractor are working with us to resolve that with additional infrastructure, cleaning, and diversions.”

