Routes approved for upcoming slate of parades in Oxford

The Board of Aldermen approved parade routes for upcoming Homecoming, National Good Neighbor Day, Buddy Walk, and Ole Miss ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run.

The Ole Miss Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The route will start at the Lyceum on the university campus and circle around the Courthouse on the Square.

National Good Neighbor Day will be recognized with a parade on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Oxford will host the Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. This parade will begin at the Old Armory Pavilion and then travel to Jefferson Ave. and back. Proceeds from the Buddy Walk will benefit United 21 of Mississippi, a nonprofit organization that provides support and advocacy for families affected by Down syndrome.

“We did the Buddy Walk last year,” said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “It is a great event.

The Ole Miss ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. This annual run starts at the Lyceum and goes to the Square and back.