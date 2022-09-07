Routes approved for upcoming slate of parades in Oxford

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ben Fugler

Danny Moody dances during the 5th annual Buddy Walk to benefit 21 United of Mississippi, at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, October 21, 2018. This year’s Buddy Walk will take place on October 23, 2022. (Bruce Newman/Oxford Eagle)

The Board of Aldermen approved parade routes for upcoming Homecoming, National Good Neighbor Day, Buddy Walk, and Ole Miss ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run.

The Ole Miss Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The route will start at the Lyceum on the university campus and circle around the Courthouse on the Square.

National Good Neighbor Day will be recognized with a parade on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Oxford will host the Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. This parade will begin at the Old Armory Pavilion and then travel to Jefferson Ave. and back. Proceeds from the Buddy Walk will benefit United 21 of Mississippi, a nonprofit organization that provides support and advocacy for families affected by Down syndrome.

“We did the Buddy Walk last year,” said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “It is a great event.

The Ole Miss ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. This annual run starts at the Lyceum and goes to the Square and back.

