Ole Miss men’s basketball SEC schedule unveiled, exhibition added for 2022-23 season

Ole Miss men’s basketball officially has its full 2022-23 schedule after the SEC announced its conference slate on Wednesday morning. The Rebels have also added an exhibition game to the schedule against West Georgia on Nov. 1.

Ole Miss will open SEC play at home on Dec. 28 vs. reigning SEC Tournament champions Tennessee before a two-game road stretch to start the new year at Alabama on Jan. 3 and at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7. The Rebels then return home for a two-game stretch of their own to host defending SEC regular season champs Auburn on Jan. 10, followed by Georgia on Jan. 14.

The Rebels will then head out to the Palmetto State to take on South Carolina on Jan. 17 before a trip to the other side of the conference at Arkansas on Jan. 21. Ole Miss returns home to host Missouri on Jan. 24 prior to a breakup in the conference slate at Oklahoma State on Jan. 28 for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Ole Miss closes out January by returning home from Stillwater to host Kentucky on Jan. 31 before opening February with two road contests at Vanderbilt on Feb. 4 and at Georgia on Feb. 7. The Rebels return the favor with the Gamecocks, hosting South Carolina on Feb. 11 before heading out to Gainesville to take on Florida on Feb. 15.

Three of the Rebels’ last five games will be on their own turf inside SJB Pavilion, beginning with the second half of the yearly rivalry double-bill against Mississippi State on Feb. 18. Ole Miss heads to Auburn on Feb. 22 before closing out its home schedule vs. LSU on Feb. 25 and Texas A&M on Feb. 28. The Rebels will close the 2022-23 regular season at Missouri on March 4 before heading to Nashville for the 2023 SEC Tournament, hosted at Bridgestone Arena.

Ole Miss enters year five under head coach Kermit Davis , and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin . This summer, the Rebels shined in Nassau as part of its foreign trip, where Ole Miss went 3-0 thanks to the superb play of sophomore guard James White , who averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shot 64 percent overall while in The Bahamas.

Ole Miss will also sport eight brand new additions for the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Alabama); and Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Times and TV assignments for all games will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Schedule

Fri., Oct. 14 – Square Jam – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Nov. 1 – vs. West Georgia (Exhibition) – Oxford, Miss.

Mon., Nov. 7 – vs. Alcorn State – Oxford, Miss.

Fri., Nov. 11 – vs. Florida Atlantic – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Nov. 15 – vs. Chattanooga – Oxford, Miss.

Fri., Nov. 18 – vs. UT Martin – Oxford, Miss.

ESPN Events Invitational • Nov. 24-27 • Orlando, Fla. (ESPN Wide World of Sports)

Thurs., Nov. 24 – vs. Stanford – 12:30 PM CT – ESPNU

Fri., Nov. 25 – vs. Florida State or Siena – 10 AM or 12:30 PM CT – ESPN2 or ESPN+

Sun., Nov. 27 – vs. TBD

Sat., Dec. 3 – at Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.

Sat., Dec. 10 – vs. Valparaiso – Oxford, Miss.

Wed., Dec. 14 – vs. UCF – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Dec. 17 – vs. Temple – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Dec. 20 – vs. North Alabama – Oxford, Miss.

Wed., Dec. 28 – vs. Tennessee – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Jan. 3 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sat., Jan. 7 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

Tues., Jan. 10 – vs. Auburn – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Jan. 14 – vs. Georgia – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Jan. 17 – at South Carolina – Columbia, S.C.

Sat., Jan. 21 – at Arkansas – Fayetteville, Ark.

Tues., Jan. 24 – vs. Missouri – Oxford, Miss.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Sat., Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma State – Stillwater, Okla.

Tues., Jan. 31 – vs. Kentucky – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Feb. 4 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

Tues., Feb. 7 – at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

Sat., Feb. 11 – vs. South Carolina – Oxford, Miss.

Wed., Feb. 15 – at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

Sat., Feb. 18 – vs. Mississippi State – Oxford, Miss.

Wed., Feb. 22 – at Auburn – Auburn, Ala.

Sat., Feb. 25 – vs. LSU – Oxford, Miss.

Tues., Feb. 28 – vs. Texas A&M – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., March 4 – at Missouri – Columbia, Mo.

March 8-12 – SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)