You are what you eat: physician and chefs partner for anatomy inspired cuisine event

Jonathan Reisman is a physician and author from Philadelphia, PA, who teams with local chefs around the country to host dinners where the menu includes offal, internal organs and other unusual body parts.

On October 2-3, Reisman will be partnering with Dria Price and Haliman Salazar from Gimbia’s Kitchen to talk about Southern and Nigerian recipes and their use of body parts in cuisine. The menu will include heart tacos and bone marrow ice cream. Reisman will then provide a demonstration of the dissection of a cow heart and a pig head.

“I discuss the anatomy and physiology of the body parts in each dish, and we serve delicious food that is also educational about how our own bodies work,” said Reisman.

Previous anatomy dinners with Reisman have been featured on PBS.

Guests will be served a six course meal prepared by Gimbia’s Kitchen and will have an opportunity to purchase a signed copy of Reisman’s book The Unseen Body.

The event will take place at Snackbar on October 2-3, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at http://www.anatomyeats.com/events.html