Oxford/Tupelo-Michael Eliam “Mike” Carter died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Oxford. Mike was born on October 11, 1956, in Tupelo to Dorothy Sue Turner Clark and the late Eliam Baxter Carter. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 and continued his studies at the University of Mississippi earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in l979 where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Mike was a salesman and entrepreneur. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the furniture business entering the business in January, 1982 and retiring the summer of 2021. He was an extraordinarily gifted salesman. Always dedicated and loyal to his customers, Mike used the power of his relationships to bond with people and he generated friendships on deep levels that went beyond furniture.

In 2008, Mike started investing in real estate. What started as a side project quickly became a passion of Mike’s and a second career after he retired from the furniture business.

Mike was one of a kind and he never met a stranger. He had a quick smile and an easy laugh. Mike was a dedicated Ole Miss fan. He loved the beach. He was a kind and generous friend helping those in need without seeking acknowledgement or praise. Mike loved people and treated them without partiality no matter their station in life.

Most of all, Mike was dedicated to his family. He was faithful to his mom, Sudie. A loving and attentive partner to Dede. He found great joy in his daughter, Liza and son, Riley. His two grand daughters, Ellie and Carter, were his pride and joy and being their “Grandpops” may have been his greatest role. Mike’s living was not in vain

A service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at­­­ 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 ­­in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Chris McAllilly and Rev. Eddie Rester, present and former pastors of Oxford-University United Methodist Church where Mike joyfully attended, officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-1:45 PM Friday at Holland’s. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter.

Mike is survived by his mother, Dorothy Sue Carter Clark of Belden; his partner of over twenty years, DeDe Best Miley of Oxford and Tupelo; his daughter, Liza Carter Valentine and her husband Nelson Valentine of New York; his son, Riley Carter and fiancé Melissa Ramsey of New Orleans and 2 granddaughters Ellie and Carter Valentine. He is also survived by DeDe’s daughter, Doty Miley DuHon and husband, Andrew and their daughter, Ruby DuHon and DeDe’s son, John Wilson Miley and countless friends all over the world. He was preceded in death by his father, Eliam Carter and a sister, Suzanne Carter Cooper.

Pallbearers will be longtime childhood friends, Mark Anderson, Scott Reed, Roger Lawson, Ken Robbins and longtime college friend and Godfather to Riley, Fel Salmon. Memorials may be sent to the University of Mississippi Foundation, Mike Carter Memorial Fund, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS. 38655 or the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi, P. O. Box 1098., Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.