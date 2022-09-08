Ole Miss softball announces 2022 fall schedule

Ole Miss softball announced its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday, with the Rebels set to play six exhibition games in Oxford. All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex during the fall are open to the public and free of charge.

Ole Miss kicks off the fall season on Friday, Oct. 14, with its Alumni game. Rebels from the past and present will meet in Oxford and face off on the diamond at 2 p.m. CT. Ole Miss will close out the weekend with a pair of games on Sunday against Memphis at 2 p.m. and Wallace State at 4:30 p.m.

The following weekend, the Rebels welcome Chipola to Oxford for a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and wrap the fall season with a sneak peek of conference play as Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on October 29 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.