Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s game

Ole Miss faces off with Central Arkansas on Saturday a week after defeating Troy 28-10 in their home opener.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer is poised to make the first start of his collegiate career as the Rebels look to improve on last week’s up-and-down performance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s game:

The matchup: No. 22 Ole Miss vs UCA

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 6:00 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)