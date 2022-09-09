Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s game

Published 11:00 am Friday, September 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs vs. Troy in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss faces off with Central Arkansas on Saturday a week after defeating Troy 28-10 in their home opener.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer is poised to make the first start of his collegiate career as the Rebels look to improve on last week’s up-and-down performance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s game:

The matchup: No. 22 Ole Miss vs UCA

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 6:00 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

