Gallery: Lafayette falls to Southaven 33-28

Published 5:45 pm Saturday, September 10, 2022

By Jake Davis

More Lafayette Sports

Lafayette comes up short against Southaven to fall to 1-2

Lafayette looking to build momentum as they travel to Southaven

Lafayette working on the cutting edge of student media with Commodore Media Group

Gallery: Lafayette blows out Horn Lake in home opener

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...