Gallery: Runners honor Eliza Fletcher with “Liza’s Run”

Runners and walkers attend a 4:20 a.m. “Finish Liza’s Run” event to honor the memory of Eliza Fletcher, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out on an early morning run in Memphis last week. (©Bruce Newman)
Runners and walkers attend a 4:20 a.m. “Finish Liza’s Run” event to honor the memory of Eliza Fletcher, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out on an early morning run in Memphis last week. (©Bruce Newman)
Runners and walkers attend a 4:20 a.m. “Finish Liza’s Run” event to honor the memory of Eliza Fletcher, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out on an early morning run in Memphis last week. (©Bruce Newman)
Runners and walkers attend a 4:20 a.m. “Finish Liza’s Run” event to honor the memory of Eliza Fletcher, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out on an early morning run in Memphis last week. (©Bruce Newman)
Runners and walkers attend a 4:20 a.m. “Finish Liza’s Run” event to honor the memory of Eliza Fletcher, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out on an early morning run in Memphis last week. (©Bruce Newman)