Ole Miss men’s golf set to tee off 2022-23 season at Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – The Ole Miss men’s golf team will begin its 2022 fall season in Madison, Wisconsin with the team participating in the Badger Invitational hosted by Wisconsin. The Rebels hope to continue their strong play after their historic last season ended at the NCAA Championships.

In 2019 when the Rebels last made their way up to the Badger State, they found success with a third-place finish that was led by Jackson Suber , who shot a final round of 65 (-7) and earned a top-five finish. Sarut Vongchaisit also contributed with a top-10 finish.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 11 – 18 holes (Rebels tee off at 9:15 a.m. CT)

Monday, Sept. 12 – 18 holes

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – 18 holes

THE LINEUP

Sarut Vongchaisit (Sr.)

Appeared in all 11 of the Rebels’ 2021-22 tournaments last season

Finished the 2021-22 season with a 72.10 stroke average

Recorded a top-10 finish in 2019 at the Badger Invitational with a 4-under score

Making his 36th career start for the Rebels

Obtained second-best career finish at 2022 Cabo Collegiate Invitational at T12

Hugo Townsend (Gr.)

Making his career debut as an Ole Miss Rebel

Transfer from Boise State

Two-time Mountain West Golfer of the Year in 2021 and 2022

Named on 2022 Preseason Fred Haskins Award Watch List

Earned Co-Medalist Honors at 122nd U.S. Open in stroke play

Cameron Tankersley (Fr.)

Making his career debut as an Ole Miss Rebel

Ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022

Went viral in May of 2021 after making the cut and qualifying for the Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour at the age of just 17 years old

Runner-up at the 2021 Tennessee State Open

Earned a top 5 finish at the 2021 Tennessee State Amateur Championship

Patton Samuels (Fr.)

Making his career debut as an Ole Miss Rebel

Ranked as the No. 2 recruit coming out of the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022

Earned a ranking of No. 57 overall in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association Rankings

Won two TSSAA Division II-A high school state championships while playing with Clarksville Academy in Tennessee

Runner-up at the 2021 Gator Invitational in Jackson, Mississippi with a six-under par performance

Tom Fischer (Fr.)

Making his career debut as an Ole Miss Rebel

Ranked as the No. 2 recruit coming out of the state of Alabama for the class of 2022

Named as the No. 115 overall recruit of 2022 by the Rolex American Junior Golf Association Rankings

Two-time Alabama state champion with Mountain Brook High School

Runner-up at the 2021 AJGA Canebrake Junior Tournament in Athens, Alabama

Kye Meeks (So.) (Individual)

Competed in all 11 tournaments for the Rebels during the 2021-22 season

Logged a 72.68 stroke average for Ole Miss in his freshman campaign

Named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team, becoming the first Rebel freshman named to the team since Jackson Suber in 2018

in 2018 Recorded his career-best finish (T12) at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Invitational

Collected his lowest 18-hole score of 68 at Cabo Collegiate Invitational

THE FIELD

Augusta

Campbell

Cincinnati

Illinois State

Marquette

Maryland

Nebraska

Northern Illinois

Ole Miss

Purdue

South Carolina

South Dakota State

South Florida

Texas A&M

UAB

Western California

Western Kentucky

Wisconsin

THE COURSE

Ranked No. 2 in the nation among the best collegiate golf courses by Golf Pass, the scenic ‘U Ridge’ is a par-72, 7,259-yard course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and features rolling hills and valleys overlooking the city.

THOUGHTS FROM COACH MALLOY

“We are extremely excited to get our season started. We have a lot of new faces in the lineup this week including three freshmen, so that is always nice to see. This will be a great challenge for us as we are getting on different grass in a different climate than we are used to here. I know that the guys will be ready to go Sunday.”

HUGO WITH HIGH RANKS

Grad transfer, Hugo Townsend , enters the Rebels’ lineup with high regard. Townsend was recently named to the 2022 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List. Townsend is one of 25 men’s golfers from around the country to earn the honors, with nine of them attending an SEC university. In August, Townsend finished in the Round of 16 in match play and earned co-medalist honors in stroke play at the 122nd U.S. Open. Townsend finished stroke play at 3-under to earn his co-medalist award tied with three other golfers, marking the highest total of medalists in U.S. Amateur history.

FRESHMEN DOMINATE LINEUP

The signing class of 2022 is making a name for themselves as all three freshmen are debuting at the season-opening tournament for the 2022-23 campaign. All three freshmen were ranked as top recruits from their respective states.

MALLOY HOPING TO KEEP THE MOMENTUM

Entering his ninth season as head coach, Chris Malloy hopes to lean on a promising roster to follow up a deep postseason run in 2021-22. Coming off of last season where the Rebels finished at 14th at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, marking the program’s second-highest team finish at the NCAA Championships.

NEXT ON THE TEE

Following this week’s stint in Madison, the Rebels will turn around and travel to Birmingham, Alabama to begin play in the SEC Match Play Championship (Sep. 25-27).

FOLLOW THE REBELS

