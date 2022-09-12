BancorpSouth to present financial protection class for Oxford senior citizens

Published 4:15 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Staff Report

BancorpSouth will host a financial protection course for senior citizens in Oxford on Sept. 28

BancorpSouth will present a class to discuss financial protection for senior adults at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event will take place at North East Mississippi Power Auditorium in Oxford.

This class will share valuable information to retirees to help them protect themselves from financial abuse. There are many scams and frauds that attempt to get bank account information or Social Security numbers from the elderly to steal their identity or money. This seminar will update them on signs to look out for regarding possible financial abuse.

Topics of discussion during the financial protection seminar will include avoiding common scams targeting seniors, protecting bank accounts against fraud and identity theft, protecting assets against fraud from caregivers, and estate planning issues, including the importance of having a will.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (662) 281-3774.

