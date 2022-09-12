Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Tulsa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Ole Miss’ Sept. 24 home football game vs. Tulsa, with the contest televised on SEC Network.

The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the gridiron. Tulsa leads the all-time series 3-0 with meetings in 1932, 1944 and 1964. It will be the first time the series has ever been played in Oxford.

No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0) travels to Georgia Tech (1-1) this weekend for a matchup with the Yellow Jackets. Kick is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.