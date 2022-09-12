Ole Miss Athletics unveils new Next Level Exchange program

In conjunction with INFLCR, Ole Miss has launched its Next Level Exchange program to the public to assist student-athletes in growing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Next Level Exchange is a platform available free of charge to both student-athletes and third parties, to serve as a central location for NIL opportunities regarding Ole Miss student-athletes. The platform connects businesses and student-athletes to communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with INFLCR by providing a space for local businesses and brands to directly connect with student-athletes for NIL opportunities through the Ole Miss Next Level Local Exchange,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter . As NIL continues to evolve, we are working to ensure the support we provide to our student-athletes and supports is streamlined and accessible. We encourage all businesses to register with the Ole Miss Next Level Local Exchange as soon as possible.

Next Level Exchange is a custom-built NIL registry for Ole Miss student-athletes to connect with businesses, collectives, donors, alumni fans and others looking to work with the Rebels. Registered parties will utilize the platform to search and initiate conversations with Ole Miss student-athletes to work toward a NIL deal.

Once a NIL deal has been completed, the business will use the Next Level Exchange to create a transaction and produce a direct payment to the student-athlete.

Businesses, collectives or individuals can now register for Next Level Exchange at: Olemissnextlevel.com

Next Level Exchange will allow Ole Miss student-athletes to maximize their brands to the fullest potential and benefit from the evolving NIL marketplace.

About INFLCR & Local Exchange

INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for over 250 elite collegiate and professional sports organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. INFLCR technology also includes the impactful INFLCR Local Exchange, a school-customized NIL exchange where schools can direct businesses, individuals, or collectives seeking to find, communicate with, pay and report NIL transactions with its student-athletes. The INFLCR Local Exchange maximizes the student-athlete’s wallet share while streamlining compliance and tax reporting responsibilities.