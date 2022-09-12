Oxford Police Department Crime Report for Sept. 12

16 Tickets

19 Accidents

ARRESTS

1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Traffic

1 Disturbing the Peace

1 Disturbing the Peace, Fake ID

1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

1 DUI 1st

2 DUI 1st, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation-Vehicle

1 DUI 1st, One Headlight

1 DUI 1st, Ran Red Light

1 DUI 1st, Speeding

1 DUI 1st, Speeding, Expired Tag

1 DUI 1st, Speeding, No Driver’s License

1 DUI 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving

4 Open Container

1 Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving the Wrong Way

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Noise Violation, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

9 Public Drunk

2 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

1 Public Drunk, Fake ID

1 Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia

REPORTS

4 Ambulance Assist

1 Civil Matter

7 Disturbing the Peace

5 Domestic Disturbance

1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault

2 Harassment

4 Lost Property

2 Malicious Mischief

1 Noise Violation

1 Other Agency Assist

2 Petit Larceny

3 Property Damage

2 Simple Assault

9 Suspicious Activity

3 Suspicious Person

1 Suspicious Vehicle

8 Vehicle Search

7 Welfare Concern