Oxford Police Department Crime Report for Sept. 12
Published 10:12 am Monday, September 12, 2022
16 Tickets
19 Accidents
ARRESTS
1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
1 Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Traffic
1 Disturbing the Peace
1 Disturbing the Peace, Fake ID
1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
1 DUI 1st
2 DUI 1st, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation-Vehicle
1 DUI 1st, One Headlight
1 DUI 1st, Ran Red Light
1 DUI 1st, Speeding
1 DUI 1st, Speeding, Expired Tag
1 DUI 1st, Speeding, No Driver’s License
1 DUI 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving
4 Open Container
1 Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Possession of Paraphernalia
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving the Wrong Way
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Noise Violation, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
9 Public Drunk
2 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
1 Public Drunk, Fake ID
1 Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia
REPORTS
4 Ambulance Assist
1 Civil Matter
7 Disturbing the Peace
5 Domestic Disturbance
1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
2 Harassment
4 Lost Property
2 Malicious Mischief
1 Noise Violation
1 Other Agency Assist
2 Petit Larceny
3 Property Damage
2 Simple Assault
9 Suspicious Activity
3 Suspicious Person
1 Suspicious Vehicle
8 Vehicle Search
7 Welfare Concern