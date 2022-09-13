Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
Sept. 10
Wil Burch, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kaleb Strickland, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Andrew King, 25. Charge: Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Vance Johnson, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Wesley Young, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jason Sorbells, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Adrian King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bradley Evans, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Carson May, 21. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Michael Schneider, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Samuel Wells, 22. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tyrie Pergola, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 11
Ashton Richardson, 20. Charge: Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Traffic, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ethan Williams, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Scott Johnson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Gregory Kelly, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Morrow, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stephen Scott, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bryce Britsch, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, No Drivers License, and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alexander Seeden, 21. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Aaron Mathis, 27. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Hunter Morgan, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Blaine Bridges, 22. Charge: DUI, Careless Driving, and Running a Red Light. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Courtney Toles, 38. Charge: DUI and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Malek Hardin, 22. Charge: DUI and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Wade Thornton, 23. Charge: DUI and Driving With One Headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dvanta Heard, 21. Charge: Rape. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ladarin Bishop, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 12
Joe Peeler, 31. Charge: Cyberstalking. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Clarente Alexander, 30. Charge: Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Eddie Hilliard, 42. Charge: Shoplifting, Driving With License Suspended, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Quintez Holmes, 27. Charge: Noise Violation, Fleeing, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Trillo Thompson, 47. Charge: Indecent Exposure. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Shane Prewitt, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ricky Wellington, 59. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.