Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 10

Wil Burch, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kaleb Strickland, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew King, 25. Charge: Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Vance Johnson, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wesley Young, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason Sorbells, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adrian King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bradley Evans, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Carson May, 21. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Schneider, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Samuel Wells, 22. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyrie Pergola, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 11

Ashton Richardson, 20. Charge: Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Traffic, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ethan Williams, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Johnson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gregory Kelly, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Morrow, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stephen Scott, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bryce Britsch, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, No Drivers License, and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Seeden, 21. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aaron Mathis, 27. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hunter Morgan, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Blaine Bridges, 22. Charge: DUI, Careless Driving, and Running a Red Light. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Courtney Toles, 38. Charge: DUI and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Malek Hardin, 22. Charge: DUI and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wade Thornton, 23. Charge: DUI and Driving With One Headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dvanta Heard, 21. Charge: Rape. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ladarin Bishop, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 12

Joe Peeler, 31. Charge: Cyberstalking. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Clarente Alexander, 30. Charge: Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Eddie Hilliard, 42. Charge: Shoplifting, Driving With License Suspended, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Quintez Holmes, 27. Charge: Noise Violation, Fleeing, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Trillo Thompson, 47. Charge: Indecent Exposure. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shane Prewitt, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ricky Wellington, 59. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More News

Ole Miss Wesley Foundation proposes new facilities, living quarters

Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce

Seven National Merit Semifinalists announced for Oxford High

Seven OHS seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...