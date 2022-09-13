Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 10

Wil Burch, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kaleb Strickland, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew King, 25. Charge: Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Vance Johnson, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wesley Young, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason Sorbells, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adrian King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bradley Evans, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Carson May, 21. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Schneider, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Samuel Wells, 22. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyrie Pergola, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 11

Ashton Richardson, 20. Charge: Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Traffic, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ethan Williams, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Johnson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gregory Kelly, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Morrow, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stephen Scott, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bryce Britsch, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, No Drivers License, and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Seeden, 21. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aaron Mathis, 27. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hunter Morgan, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Blaine Bridges, 22. Charge: DUI, Careless Driving, and Running a Red Light. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Courtney Toles, 38. Charge: DUI and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Malek Hardin, 22. Charge: DUI and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wade Thornton, 23. Charge: DUI and Driving With One Headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dvanta Heard, 21. Charge: Rape. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ladarin Bishop, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 12

Joe Peeler, 31. Charge: Cyberstalking. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Clarente Alexander, 30. Charge: Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Eddie Hilliard, 42. Charge: Shoplifting, Driving With License Suspended, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Quintez Holmes, 27. Charge: Noise Violation, Fleeing, and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Trillo Thompson, 47. Charge: Indecent Exposure. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shane Prewitt, 32. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ricky Wellington, 59. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.