Ole Miss at Georgia Tech: How to watch Saturday’s game

Ole Miss travels to Atlanta on Saturday as they face off with Georgia Tech following a pair of wins over Troy and Central Arkansas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream the game:

The Matchup: No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+