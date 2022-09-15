Ole Miss at Georgia Tech: How to watch Saturday’s game

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans (6) runs against Central Arkansas in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss travels to Atlanta on Saturday as they face off with Georgia Tech following a pair of wins over Troy and Central Arkansas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream the game:

The Matchup: No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+

