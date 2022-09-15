Ole Miss at Georgia Tech: How to watch Saturday’s game
Published 1:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022
Ole Miss travels to Atlanta on Saturday as they face off with Georgia Tech following a pair of wins over Troy and Central Arkansas.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream the game:
The Matchup: No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)
Streaming: ESPN+