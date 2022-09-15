Pardon our Progress: OSD provides construction updates for latest projects

Dear Parents, Students, and Staff,

Thank you for your continued support to ensure that our schools continue to provide modern learning environments for our growing campuses. Listed below are updates on various construction projects in progress and planned for the upcoming months. At the September 26th board meeting, the request for approval to advertise for these projects will be presented.



OXFORD EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER:

The first phase of construction was completed over the summer, including upgrading plumbing fixtures and separating the student area from Admin offices with double doors is multiple area. The playground enhancement is projected for completion in July 2023.

Phase II includes sidewalks, walkways, kitchen renovation, and canopies. We are currently in the design phase of Phase II. Projected completion August 2023. On September 19th, ICM, LLC will provide budget numbers for this addition.

Phase III includes sewer, driveway, bus route, entrance arbor, and restroom renovation. This is currently in the design phase.

BRAMLETT ELEMENTARY:

The first phase of construction completed over the summer included repaving, retaining walls, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. The current phase of construction projected to be complete in September 2023 includes:

continuation of the road around the back of campus (see aerial rendering)

additional wing for 7 new classrooms (to include storm shelter)

relocation of new playground to north side of campus (completion July 2023)

CENTRAL ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL COURT:

We are in the design phase of adding a basketball court to the playground at Central Elementary School. On September 19th, ICM, LLC will provide budget numbers for this addition. The projected completion is March 2023.

OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL:

We are in the design phase of adding 20-40 parking spaces to the front of the campus for increased visitor parking. On September 19th, ICM, LLC will provide budget numbers for this addition.

Oxford Learning Center, located at 224 Bramlett Blvd, will undergo a renovation to retrofit the former administration building into small classrooms for an alternative learning environment. On September 19th, ICM, LLC will provide budget numbers for this project.