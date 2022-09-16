Water Valley ‘outcoached and outplayed’ by Calhoun

Calhoun City used a physical run game headlined by Jamari Bailey and Jaxon Cook to run through Water Valley 40-27.

Calhoun City (2-2) jumped on the board in the second half when Jaxon Cook ran in for a 3-yard score to put the Wildcats up 6-0 after the failed 2-point attempt. The Wildcat defense would force the second interception by CJ Telford and use their downhill running game on the next play by Cook to make the score 14-0 after the successful 2-point attempt by Bailey.

The Wildcats would capitalize off another Water Valley turnover when the Blue Devils muffed the ensuing kickoff. Bailey would score from 10 yards out to make the score 20-0. Cook would rush in for his third score of the night on a 3-yard scamper to make it 26-0 after the missed PAT. The Blue Devils would get on the board late in the second half when Telford hit Saveon Freeman for an 18-yard touchdown. The Blue Devil defense gave the Blue Devils a chance to score going into the half after Quinton Cox recovered a fumble by the Wildcat quarterback. Brayden Buford rushed for 92 yards in the first half. The Wildcat offense rushed for over 200 yards in the first half.

“We got outcoached and outplayed tonight. The Wildcats instilled their will on us. Defensively we couldn’t stop the run, and offensively we are just inconsistent,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry

In the second half, the Wildcats capitalized off a Blue Devil fumble and used a Bailey 4-yard score to take a 34-7 lead. The Blue Devil offense would get going in the second half when Telford hit Jeremiah Griffis for a 3-yard score to cut the lead in the third quarter. Telford would throw for two more touchdowns in the second half. Both scores were to Eli White for a 6- and a 12-yard score, respectively.

Calhoun City quarterback Jalyon Williams iced the game for the Wildcats with a 31-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter. The highlight of the Water Valley offense in the second half was a big play by Que Carothers to set up a touchdown. Buford would finish the game with 138-yard rushing.

The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times on the night. Two fumbles by the special teams and two interceptions by Telford as the Wildcat defense held firm and stayed in the backfield most of the night.

“We have to get more consistent. We just got to get better. Calhoun City is a good football team. I would like to play good instead of just playing bad, and tonight we just didn’t do our best,” said Embry.

Water Valley (2-2) will return to action next week as they host the Winona Tigers for homecoming at Bobby Clark field. The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils in their last meeting 35-14.