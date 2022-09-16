Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14
Published 9:00 am Friday, September 16, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
Sept. 13
Clarente Alexander, 31. Charge: Warrant – Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Nathan Sprouse, 54. Charge: Warrant – Touching Child. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Paul Golden, 45. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Municipal and Circuit court.
Thomas Rogers, 63. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joseph Miles, 42. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Sept. 14
Jesse Dean, 22. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 4 Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jeffery Moorehead, 34. Charge: Malicious Mischief. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Robert Carter, 54. Charge: Probation Violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Jakarius Flowers, 27. Charge: Warrant – MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Justin Warren, 37. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Joshua Tinner, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stuart Denman, 21. Charge: Warrant, Contempt, Failure To Appear. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kelvin Wadley, 22. Charge: No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tedrick Wilks, 31. Charge: Warrant, Contempt. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Michael Foster, 25. Charge: Domestic Violence/Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.