Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 13

Clarente Alexander, 31. Charge: Warrant – Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Nathan Sprouse, 54. Charge: Warrant – Touching Child. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Paul Golden, 45. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Municipal and Circuit court.

Thomas Rogers, 63. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Miles, 42. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Sept. 14

Jesse Dean, 22. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 4 Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jeffery Moorehead, 34. Charge: Malicious Mischief. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Robert Carter, 54. Charge: Probation Violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jakarius Flowers, 27. Charge: Warrant – MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Justin Warren, 37. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joshua Tinner, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stuart Denman, 21. Charge: Warrant, Contempt, Failure To Appear. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kelvin Wadley, 22. Charge: No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tedrick Wilks, 31. Charge: Warrant, Contempt. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Foster, 25. Charge: Domestic Violence/Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.