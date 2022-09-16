Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market fans and customers,

The market continues this Saturday, September 17th, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:

Get Kickin’ Salsa will be selling salsa!!

McCullar Orchard will have peaches.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week!

Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, potatoes, okra, peppers, and cucumbers.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce.

Figs, LLC will be selling fig trees, fig preserves, fig cookies and Breakfast-on-the-go: spinach quiches, chicken curry puffs and cheesy ham biscuits.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have Cake flavors of Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Chocolate Ganache, Caramel, German Chocolate and Italian Cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis, perfect for the game!! Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Pina Colada, Banana Pudding, Lemon, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free NY Style. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan, and strawberry, sourdough bread, rolls, and cinnamon rolls.

Heavenly Brownies, LLC will have delicious Specialty Brownies. “Come Taste A Little Piece Of Heaven”. Call/Text ahead for orders and “…. a little piece of Heaven” will be waiting on you! PERFECT FOR TAILGATING, HOLIDAYS, PARTIES! BAKED YEAR ROUND! GET YOUR ORDER IN! ***FREE SAMPLES!!!*** 662-934-2749

Don Edwards will be selling muscadines.

Brown’s Farm will have Shiitake mushrooms, various herbs, plenty of basil, and pears. Come see us!

You can receive an update similar to this one each week on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket), along with additional content such as photos and videos from our vendors and from the market itself. We would love for you to take photos at the market, or photos of yourself eating food from the market, and post them on our Facebook page! Or, just make a quick comment on our page about your experience with the market.

If you know of a vendor who is interested in selling at Mid-Town, please point them to our website (http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/) where the application documents can be downloaded, or give us their contact information so we can mail the documents to them.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about ½ mile, and look for us on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings(http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html).