Oxford woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person
Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud.
During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell (27 of Oxford, MS) had used a cell phone, while at drug treatment center, to transfer money from another person’s credit card.
A warrant for Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person was issued for her arrest.
On September 14th, she was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on the outstanding warrant.
Russell was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on her by Lafayette County Drug Court.