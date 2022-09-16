Oxford woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person

Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Report

Hannah Russell (27, of Oxford) was arrested and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person on Wednesday. (Oxford Police Department)

On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud.

During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell (27 of Oxford, MS) had used a cell phone, while at drug treatment center, to transfer money from another person’s credit card.

A warrant for Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person was issued for her arrest.

On September 14th, she was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on the outstanding warrant.

Russell was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on her by Lafayette County Drug Court.

More Crime

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14

Greenville man arrested for threatening a “killing spree”

Oxford Police Dept. Crime Report for Sept. 14

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Sept. 14

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...