Oxford swims hosts first sell-out swim meet in Mississippi history

The Oxford High School swim team played host to the first sellout swim meet in state history on Saturday as they finished first in the men’s side and second in the women’s side of the 2022 Oxford Swimming Invitational.

275 swimmers and 500 spectators from across the state packed the Turner Center Natatorium on the University of Mississippi campus in the facility’s largest swim meet since 2009.

The Chargers started the meet off strong with a second-place finish in the women’s 200-yard medley relay before Booby Jubera, Landon Schock, William Berry and Knox Laws claimed first in the men’s side.

Laws reached the podium again in the men’s 200-yard freestyle, where he finished third behind Lewisburg’s Owen Campbell and Tupelo’s Mason Cordell.

Schock and junior Jacob Tulchinsky stole the show on the men’s side however—combining for four individual first-place finishes and three relay victories to help lead the Chargers to the victory.

Sophomore Brooks Sipes and junior Cole Oyler also dominated for Oxford as the pair secured two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes in individual events while adding two silver medals and a gold in the relays.

Other local schools were also represented at the meet, with Lafayette securing four top-10 finishes and Regents’s Katherine Paine finishing 40th in the women’s 50-yard freestyle and 17th in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke.

Lafayette’s Ford Atkinson finished 9th overall for the Commodores in 100-yard backstroke, while JT Moyer finished 8th in the men’s 100-yard freestyle and 10th in the men’s 50-free. Abbagale Bolger secured the only individual top-10 finish for the Commodores on the women’s side—finishing 8th in the women’s 200-yard freestyle.

Oxford and Lafayette will compete in one final tune-up as they travel to Tupelo for a meet on Sept. 27 before competing in the North Half finals at Delta State on Oct. 14.